Manish Sisodia arrest: Interrogation under CCTV coverage, medical exam every 48 hours; key conditions for custody

Key Highlights:

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case

The Court directed that the interrogation of Sisodia during remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court

The judge also permitted Sisodia to meet his advocates for half an hour every day between 6 pm to 7 pm during his CBI custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Monday sent Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to a five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case. The same was done to allow the probe agency to get "genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for "a proper and fair investigation".

Special judge M K Nagpal passed the order on a CBI plea, which produced the AAP leader before the court amid heavy security in and outside the Court's premises a day after arresting him.

The judge on Monday said that though the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, it has been observed that he has "failed to provide satisfactory answers" to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation.

The Court, while sending Manish Sisodia to the CBI remand on Monday, directed that the interrogation of the Deputy Chief Minister during remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court. The said footage shall be preserved by the central agency.

As per the judge's order, Sisodia shall be medically examined once in every 48 hours.

The judge also permitted Sisodia to meet his advocates for half an hour every day between 6 pm to 7 pm during his CBI custody in a manner that the agency officials are not able to hear their conversations.

Besides this, the accused shall be permitted to meet his wife every day for a duration of 15 minutes, the order added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will also be allowed to take certain medicines prescribed to him.

Manish Sisodia's arrest

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. Sisodia was arrested on Sunday after being grilled by the probe agency for over eight hours.

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in an “ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy”, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

Sisodia gave evasive replies and did not co-operate with the investigation, the CBI claimed in the statement.

Also Read: TMC Twitter account hacked by blockchain tech firm Yuga Labs

Also Read: What is Delhi’s alleged liquor scam that led to Manish Sisodia's arrest

Watch | Iranian girls poisoned to stop them from going to school? Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi’s statement, Iran Mahsa Amin Protest over Hijab and more