Milind Deora resigns from Congress, says ‘ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party’

Milind Deora on Sunday resigned from the primary leadership of the Congress party. Deora confirmed the development in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues and karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," he wrote in a post on X.

Milind Deora, who quit the Congress party today, will now join the Shinde Sena. Deora told reporters that he is holding discussions with his supporters over the same. "I am listening to my supporters... Haven't taken a decision yet," he said on if he is chalking out a plan with his supporters.

Deora's entry into the Shinde Sena resignation from the Congress came amid reports suggesting that he may soon join the Shinde Sena, the faction of the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He, however, said on Saturday that these were just "rumours" despite his displeasure over Shiv Sena (UBT)'s claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, as per news agency PTI.

In a video statement issued last Sunday, Milind Deora said if such statements by an "alliance partner" do not stop, his party can also announce candidates for seats. He said that the South Mumbai seat has been with the Congress and that the Deora family has been serving the people there for over 50 years.

“The South Mumbai seat is traditionally with the Congress. The Deora family has been serving the people of South Mumbai for 50 years. Regardless of we are MPs or not, we work for the people of the constituency. We have not been elected in any wave. We have won the seat due to our work and relationships. I wish to tell all workers from South Mumbai that for the alliance, for the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi), the Lok Sabha polls will not be easy. No one should make public statements and claims," he said in his video message.

Soon after Milind Deora's resignation became public knowledge, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh took to X and talked about veteran Congress leader Murli Deora.

Ramesh said in his post on X: "I recall my long years of association with MURLI Deora with great fondness. He had close friends in all political parties, but was a stalwart Congress who ALWAYS stood by the Congress party-- through thick and thin. Tathastu!"

Milind Deora, son of Congress leader Murli Deora, secured victories in the Mumbai South seat during the 2004 and 2009 elections. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, however, he finished as the first runner-up against Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant. Given this, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has insisted on Sawant fighting from the seat as the INDIA bloc candidate.

(With PTI inputs)

