Mizoram Elections 2023: CM Zoramthanga couldn't cast vote, says 'machine not working'

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga was unable to cast his vote in the Mizoram assembly elections as the electronic voting machine was reportedly not working. Voting for elections to the 40-member assembly in Mizoram began at 7 am on Tuesday, amid tight security arrangements, and will continue till 4 pm.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) President went to cast his vote at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under the Aizawl North-II assembly constituency today.

"Because the machine was not working. I was waiting for some time. But since the machine could not work, I said that I will visit my constituency and I will vote after the morning meet," the CM told news agency ANI.

He also stated that there will not be a hung assembly in Mizoram and his party will form the government. "I have full confidence in that," he stated.

Over 8.57 lakh voters, including 4.39 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates.

The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress have fielded candidates in all the seats. The BJP is contesting in 23 constituencies, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated candidates in four assembly segments.

Besides, there are 27 independent candidates.

Of the 1,276 polling stations across Mizoram, 149 are remote voting centres, and 30 along the inter-state and international borders have been declared critical and vulnerable.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made with 7,200 personnel deployed across the state to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, PTI reported citing officials.

The 510-km-long international border with Myanmar and the 318-km boundary with Bangladesh have been sealed ahead of the polling of assembly constituencies.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

(With agencies inputs)

