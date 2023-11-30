Mizoram Exit Poll Result 2023: ZPM may pull off a big upset, dislodge Zoramthanga's MNF

Mizoram may deliver a big upset in just concluded assembly elections as the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the regional Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) headed by Lalduhome - a former IPS officer. India Today-Axis My India has predicted a staggering 28-35 of 40 seats for the ZPM, a massive jump from just eight seats in the 2018 assembly election. Mizoram traditionally saw contests between the Congress and the Mizo National Front (MNF), but ZPM has emerged as a powerful political force in the northeastern state.

The survey has projected mere 3-7 seats for sitting Mizoram Chie Minister Zoramthanga's Mizo National Front (MNF). In the last election, the MNF had won 26 seats with nearly 38 per cent votes. If these numbers hold on the counting day on Sunday, it would be a massive setback for Zoramthanga, who came to power in 2018 after defeating Congress then headed by Lal Thanhawla.

The Congress, which once ruled almost the entire northeastern region, is projected to slip further and get just 2-4 seats. The BJP, too, may not succeed in expanding its footprint as exit poll numbers suggest seats in the range of 3-7.

While India Today-Axis My India has projected a massive sweep for ZPM, other polls have predicted a hung assembly in the hilly state. ABP News-CVoter has projected 15-21 seats for MNF, while 12-18 for ZPM. Matrize has given 17-22 seats for MNF, 7-12 seats for ZPM, and 7-10 for the Congress. CNX, too, has given an edge for the ruling MNF, with 14-18 seats. It has projected 12-16 seats for ZPM and 8-10 for the grand old party.

Besides Mizoram, India Today-Axis My India has predicted a landslide win for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, while Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are expected to be headed for a cliffhanger. The Congress has a slight edge in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, but results could go either way.

