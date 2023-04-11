Muslim population has grown in India, situation better than Pakistan: Sitharaman

Defending the state of Muslims in India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the minority community is doing better in the country than in the neighbouring country Pakistan. Speaking at the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), where she explained about the growth of the Indian economy, Sitharaman said that the Muslims continue to conduct normal lives in India despite all negative reports.

Replying to PIIE President Adam S Posen, who asked about the reports in the Western press about MPs in the opposition party losing status, and about Muslim minorities in India being subjected to violence, Sitharaman said: “India has the second-largest Muslim population in the world, and that population is only growing in numbers. If their lives were difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, will the Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?"

Drawing a comparison with Pakistan, the minister said that Muslims are doing better in India than in Pakistan.

"As opposed to Pakistan, which was formed at the same time India was divided into two - Pakistan. Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country but, however, said minorities will be protected. Every minority has been dwindling in its number.....decimated in Pakistan. Even some of the Muslim sects have also been decimated," she said.

She added that Pakistan has reported more violence incidents against Muhajirs, Shia and other communities. “I don’t know, Sunnis probably. Whereas in India you would find every strand of Muslims doing their business, their children getting educated. Fellowships are being given by the government," she added.

She insisted that foreign investors should visit India to see the country's development for themselves. Replying to Posen on perceptions affecting investment in India, Sitharaman said: "I would think the answer for that lies with those investors who are coming to India, and they've been coming. And as somebody who's interested in receiving investments, I would only say, come to have a look at what's happening in India, rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who have not even visited on the ground and who produce reports."

Also read: ‘Have a look at what’s happening in India’: Nirmala Sitharaman tells global investors

Also read: DGCA issues advisory to airlines, reiterates norms to deal with unruly passengers