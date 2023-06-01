‘Never imagined something like this is possible’: Rahul Gandhi on disqualification as MP 

Rahul Gandhi in US: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he never imagined that his disqualification as a Member of Parliament would ever be possible. He added he is the first person to get the maximum sentence for defamation. Gandhi was speaking at the Stanford University on Wednesday.

Gandhi said: “I don’t think when I joined politics in 2004, I ever imagined what I see going on now in the country. I may be the first person to get a maximum sentence for defamation. I never imagined something like this is possible”.

He added that his disqualification as an MP provided him with a “bigger opportunity” compared to sitting in Parliament. Gandhi stated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has captured all institutions in India and that the Opposition is struggling.

"The Opposition is struggling in India. BJP has captured institutions. We are fighting it democratically. When we saw that none of the institutions were helping us, then we went out onto the roads and hence, the Bharat Jodo Yatra happened," he said.

Gandhi was disqualified as MP from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in March this year. The Congress leader was disqualified after a Surat trial court convicted him a criminal defamation case and sentenced him for 2 years.

The court later granted him bail and suspended the sentencing for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court. Gandhi’s disqualification as Lok Sabha MP will bar him from contesting elections for 8 years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

The Surat trial court gave its verdict on a petition by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi against Gandhi’s alleged “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remark.

The complainant filed a case against Gandhi for a remark he purportedly made at a rally in Kolar in 2019. Rahul Gandhi reportedly said in the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls: “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname”.

