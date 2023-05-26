New Parliament building: SC dismisses plea seeking inauguration by President Murmu

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition that sought the new Parliament building to be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. The petition sought directions from the apex court to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. The new Parliament building that will be inaugurated on May 28 is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The vacation bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha, rejecting the plea, said that the petitioner had no locus to file such petitions and should be glad that the court did not impose any cost on him, as mentioned in a report in Bar and Bench.

The petitioner, advocate CR Jaya Sukin, then sought to withdraw the petition but the court argued that that would just allow the petitioner to move the high court. “These are not justiciable. The court should note it," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared on behalf of the central government.

The plea by advocate Sukin stated that the statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the invites sent by the Secretary General of the Lok Sabha for the inauguration event are in violation of the constitution. “That President is the First Citizen of India this regard and head of the institution of parliament....That all important decisions regarding the country are taken in the name of Indian President," the plea stated.

He also argued that the President holds the authority to summon and prorogue the Parliament or dissolve the Lok Sabha. The petitioner cited Article 79 of the Indian constitution to argue that the President is an integral part of the parliament and should not be kept away from the inauguration.

This comes amid a huge furore between the BJP-ruled Centre and the Opposition. The united Opposition, comprising 20 parties, have decided to boycott the inauguration. So far, 25 parties have confirmed their attendance.

Several union ministers criticised the boycotting of the new Parliament building. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the inauguration of the new building is a festival of democracy and should not become a cause for conflict, while Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Opposition has to respect the temple of democracy and urged them to participate in the function. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to all the parties to rethink their decision.

