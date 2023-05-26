New Parliament building opening: 25 parties confirm their presence at ceremony. Here's the list

New Parliament opening: Two days before the inauguration of the new Parliament building, 25 political parties have confirmed, mostly from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), their presence at the ceremony. The opening of the new Parliament building by PM Narendra Modi has sparked a row amid political parties. The Centre on Thursday said it has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of NDA.

The Opposition parties have blamed PM Modi for “completely sidelining” President Droupadi Murmu by not asking her to open the new building. The parties have said such an act is an insult to the high office of the President and is a violation of the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

Till Wednesday, NDA had the support of 19 parties. Later, the count went up to 25 parties after the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiromani Akali Dal, Janata Dal (Secular), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). YSR Congress, Biju Janata Dal (NJD), and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) showed their intent to attend the opening ceremony, according to a report in India Today.

The Tamil Nadu-based Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK), founded by Devanathan Yadav, will also attend the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building. Pattali Makkal Kacchi will be attending the event.

The parties who will be attending the inauguration are:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction),

National People's Party (NPP),

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP),

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM),

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP),

Apna Dal (Soneylal),

Republican Party of India (RPI),

Tamil Maanila Congress,

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK),

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU),

Mizo National Front (MNF),

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP),

Telugu Desam Party (TDP),

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD),

Biju Janata Dal (BJD),

Jan-Nayak Party,

ITFT,

Bodo People’s Party,

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party

Asom Gana Parishad

Indhiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (IMKMK)

Pattali Makkal Kacchi

Kerala Congress (Mani),

Vidhuthalai Chirunthaigal Katchi

Who all are boycotting the Parliament inauguration

On Wednesday, Congress along with 18 opposition political parties, including AAP, and TMC, said they would boycott the inauguration. Later, AIMIM added that they would not attend.

The parties which signed the statement and have decided to boycott the opening are (the list is not exclusive):

Congress

Trinamool Congress (TMC);

DMK;

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP);

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP);

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray);

Communist Party of India (Marxist);

Samajwadi Party (SP);

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD);

Communist Party of India (CPI);

Muslim League;

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM);

National Conference;

Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP);

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK);

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK)

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

AIMIM

BRS

In a joint statement, Opposition parties said, “The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response."

In response, the NDA condemned the opposition parties' move, saying their decisions over the past nine years have repeatedly shown scant regard for parliamentary procedures.

Also read: First Republic Bank paid some employees salaries of more than $10 mln before collapse

Also read: India’s Q4 FY23 growth pegged at 5.5%, FY23 growth at 7.1%: SBI Ecowrap