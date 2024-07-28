Niti Aayog meeting: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says Mamata Banerjee is 'lying' on muted mic charges

Departing from his party’s official stand, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury termed Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of her mic being turned off during the NITI Aayog’s a lie.

“The things that Mamata Banerjee is saying regarding the NITI Aayog meeting, I feel like she is lying. It is very surprising if a state’s chief minister wasn’t allowed to speak. Mamata Banerjee knew what would be happening there. She had the script,” Adhir Ranjan said. Congress had said the treatment meted out to Banerjee was unacceptable.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee walked out of the NITI Aayog meeting on July 27 alleging that her mic was muted, and she was not allowed to speak beyond a certain time.

Storming out of the meeting, Banerjee told reporters, “...I said you (central government) should not discriminate against state governments. I wanted to speak but I was allowed to speak only for 5 minutes. People before me spoke for 10-20 minutes. I was the only one from the opposition who was participating but still, I was not allowed to speak. This is insulting...”

Her claims led to a heated political clash, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials and BJP leaders vehemently denying her accusations.

Sitharaman swiftly countered Banerjee’s claims, stating, “CM Mamata Banerjee attended the Niti Aayog meeting. We all heard her... She said in the media that her mic was turned off. That is completely false.” She added, “If she’s reminded that her time is over, even with the mic on, she could have requested to continue speaking as some other CMs did. But she chose to use it as an excuse to get out of the meeting.”

Separately, Press Information Bureau Fact Check (PIB Fact Check), under the information & broadcasting ministry, claimed that Mamata Banerjee's allegation was “misleading”. “The clock only showed that her speaking time was over. Even the bell was not rung to mark it,” PIB Fact Check posted on X (formally Twitter).

Earlier on July 28, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that West Bengal was in an “anarchic condition” and sought her intervention to “restore law and order” in the state.

“...it is not only disturbing but also deeply anguishing to see the anarchic condition in the state owing to the ruthless approach of the ruling party on the workers, sympathisers, and supporters of the opposition,” Chowdhury wrote in the two-page letter.