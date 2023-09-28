‘Not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion’: Vivek Ramaswamy calls transgenderism a ‘mental health disorder’

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy called transgenderism a mental health disorder. The Republican said in a debate that affirming a “kid’s confusion” is not compassionate but cruel.

Ramaswamy in a post on X, formerly Twitter, shared the clip of him addressing the issue. “More than 50 per cent of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide. And yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial. Ban genital mutilation & puberty blockers before age 18. Treat gender dysphoria as a mental health disorder. Time to empower parents again,” he said in the post.

In the video Ramaswamy shared with the post, he can be seen saying, “I have to be very clear about this. Transgenderism, especially in kids, is a mental health disorder. We have to acknowledge the truth of that for what it is…parents have the right to know…the very people who say that this increases the risk of suicide are also the ones saying parents don’t have the right to know about the increased risk of suicide. And I am sorry, it is not compassionate to affirm a kid’s confusion. That is not compassion, that is cruelty.”

More than 50% of kids with gender dysphoria have considered suicide. And yet politicians reject a law that would require schools to inform parents if their kids change their gender identity at school. Parents have a right to know about their kids: that shouldn’t be controversial.… pic.twitter.com/AzvT2Pq8Om — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 28, 2023

He then cites the example of two young women in their 20s, Chloe and Katie, who he met during the campaign. The Republican presidential hopeful said that they regret getting a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy. “One of them will never have children. The fact that we allowed that to happen in this country is barbaric,” he said, adding that he will ban genital mutilation and chemical castration.

Vivek Ramaswamy’s statements are in line with his ‘anti-woke’ stance. The conservative, in his 2021 bestseller ‘Woke, Inc.’ lambasts wokeism and decried business that based their strategy around social justice and climate change concerns. He called wokeism an insidious influence on hard work, capitalism, religious faith and patriotism. The book paved the way for Ramaswamy’s ascent amid the right wing.

The Republican who describes himself as an American nationalist opposes affirmative action and supports state-level bans on abortion after six weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life is in danger.

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38, was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from South India. He has a Biology degree at Harvard University and is an alumnus of Yale Law School.

