'Naanum Tamil peshuven': Vivek Ramaswamy talks to Indian-origin supporter in Tamil; video goes viral

A video of United States Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy telling an Indian-origin supporter that he can speak Tamil has gone viral on social media, and it has sparked a lot of positive reactions from people of Indian origin.

In a video shared on X (previously Twitter), a local is seen communicating with Ramaswamy and telling him that he wants to see him become President of the United States in the future.

"I have no questions for you, but I wish you all the best. Hopefully, I see you as the United States," the local could be heard telling Ramaswamy.

"Thank You, man. I appreciate that. It means a lot" Ramaswamy said, in reply.

The local then informed Ramaswamy that he was from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, which prompted a Tamil conversation between the two.

"Naanum Tamil peshuven (even I speak Tamil)," Ramaswamy could be heard telling the man. In response, the man could be heard telling Ramaswamy that he wanted him to be President of the United States.

"Neenga kandipa thalaivar aaganum (You should become the United States President)," the local said. Ramaswamy clarified that his Tamil was much more influenced by the dialect spoken in Palakkad, a town that sits on the border of Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Vivek Ramaswamy was born to Tamil-speaking Brahmin parents who have their origins in Palakkad, Kerala. His father, V. Ganapathy Ramaswamy, graduated from the National Institute of Technology in Calicut, Kerala and later worked as an engineer in General Electric.

Ramaswamy has often spoken about his Indian heritage and the impact it has had on his life. He has said that his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and a commitment to excellence. He has also said that his Indian heritage has given him a unique perspective on the world and that it has helped him to become more understanding and compassionate.

After graduating from Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, his mother worked as a geriatric psychiatrist.

