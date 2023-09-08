'Opposition agrees with India's current stand on Russia': Rahul Gandhi in Brussels

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is touring the European Union, said the Opposition parties in India agree with the Narendra Modi-led government's stand regarding the Russia and Ukraine conflict. India is a large country and it is India's right to maintain a relationship with any country it wants, Gandhi said on Friday when he was asked about India continuing to buy oil from Russia amid Western sanctions.

Gandhi said it is normal and natural for India to have a relationship with Russia. The Opposition does not have any differing view on this, he added.

"I think the Opposition, by and large, would agree with India's current position on the conflict (between Russia and Ukraine). We have a relationship with Russia. I don't think the Opposition would have a different position than what the Government is currently proposing," Gandhi said at an interaction in Brussels Press Club, Belgium.

He further said that the Opposition leaders were not invited to the G20 Summit. "Opposition leaders not being invited to the G20 tells you that the current leadership doesn't value the leaders of 60% of India's population. People should think about the type of thinking that goes behind that thought," Gandhi said.

While speaking about the Manipur issue in Brussels, Gandhi said in Manipur, the Opposition want democratic rights, harmony and peace between people.

"In Manipur, we want democratic rights, harmony and peace between people. I walked 4000 km for that purpose. The fight for democracy in India is our responsibility, and we will take care of it. The opposition will make sure that the onslaught on our institutions and freedom stops," he said.

He further added that there is an attempt to change the nature of our country.

"Our country is described as a union of states, and we believe that the most critical aspect of our union is the conversation between its members. This is the fight between Mahatma Gandhi's vision and Nathuram Godse's vision. The BJP believes that power should be centralised, wealth needs to be concentrated and the conversation between the people of India should be suppressed," Gandhi said.

On Thursday, Gandhi held closed-door meetings with some members of the European Parliament in Brussels. Party sources said the human rights situation in Manipur was one of the major topics at the discussions in the Belgian capital. This comes against the backdrop of a resolution entitled ‘India, the situation in Manipur’ which had been adopted by the European Parliament in July.

"Shri @RahulGandhi at a round table with MEPs in the European Parliament, co-hosted by MEP Alviina Almetsa (Shadow Rapporteur on EU-India Relationship) and MEP Pierre Larrouturou (portfolios within Parliamentary budget, climate & employment generation)," the Congress Party said in a tweet, confirming the meeting.

Later on Thursday, Gandhi attended an event organised by civil society organisations focussed on human rights issues within the European Union (EU). The day concluded with an interaction over dinner with the Belgium-based Indian diaspora.

