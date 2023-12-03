‘Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable’: PM Modi after BJP’s loss in the state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Telangana after the BJP lost to Congress in the state. Congress has won the state with 63 seats, while BJP won only 9. Congress dethroned K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday.

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta,” said PM Modi in a tweet after the outcome was more or less decided.

While the counting of votes is still underway in the 119-member House, the grand old party is leading on 64 seats, while BRS that ruled the state for 10 years is leading on 40 seats, and BJPis leading on 7 seats.

The Congress, considering the possibility of poaching attempts, has decided to transport its MLAs to Karnataka if the winning margin narrows down in the last rounds. Both BRS and AIMIM that is leading in 6 seats has opposed the Congress, and could potentially come together with BJP.

Telangana Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, conceding defeat said, "Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you good luck. Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS party two consecutive terms of government.”

BRS leader Krishank said in a tweet, "KCR garu's first interest was,is and will be Telangana. We respect people's mandate."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people of Telangana. "I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states. The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," Kharge added.

