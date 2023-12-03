scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Politics
‘Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable’: PM Modi after BJP’s loss in the state

Feedback

‘Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable’: PM Modi after BJP’s loss in the state

Election results 2023: "Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come," said PM Modi on BJP's defeat in Telangana.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
PM Modi addresses the people of Telangana after BJP's loss PM Modi addresses the people of Telangana after BJP's loss
SUMMARY
  • PM Modi addressed the people of Telangana after BJP’s loss in the state
  • ‘Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people,’ he said
  • Congress overthrew KCR’s BRS to win in the state, as well as overtake BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Telangana after the BJP lost to Congress in the state. Congress has won the state with 63 seats, while BJP won only 9. Congress dethroned K Chandrashekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi on Sunday. 

“My dear sisters and brothers of Telangana, Thank you for your support to the @BJP4India. Over the last few years, this support has only been increasing and this trend will continue in the times to come. Our bond with Telangana is unbreakable and we will keep working for the people. I also appreciate the industrious efforts of each and every BJP Karyakarta,” said PM Modi in a tweet after the outcome was more or less decided. 

While the counting of votes is still underway in the 119-member House, the grand old party is leading on 64 seats, while BRS that ruled the state for 10 years is leading on 40 seats, and BJPis leading on 7 seats. 

The Congress, considering the possibility of poaching attempts, has decided to transport its MLAs to Karnataka if the winning margin narrows down in the last rounds. Both BRS and AIMIM that is leading in 6 seats has opposed the Congress, and could potentially come together with BJP. 

Telangana Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao, conceding defeat said, "Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back. Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you good luck. Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving BRS party two consecutive terms of government.”

BRS leader Krishank said in a tweet, "KCR garu's first interest was,is and will be Telangana. We respect people's mandate."

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge thanked the people of Telangana. "I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them. I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our strong resolve to rebuild and revive ourselves in these three states. The Congress party fought a spirited campaign in all these four states. I acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of lakhs of our workers. We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties," Kharge added.

Also read: Election Result 2023 Live: BJP set to win 3 states; 'Congratulations to Telangana Congress,' says KTR

Published on: Dec 03, 2023, 5:15 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement