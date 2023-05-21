Papua New Guinea makes THIS 'special exception' on PM Modi's visit; see details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to Japan for the summit of the G7 advanced economies.

"After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

On his arrival, PM Modi will get an exceptional ceremonial welcome at Papua New Guinea as the country's Prime Minister James Marape himself will personally come to the airport to receive the visiting prime minister upon his arrival.

While the country normally doesn't provide a ceremonial welcome for leaders arriving after sunset, a special exception has been made for PM Modi. He will be accorded a full ceremonial welcome, according to news agency ANI.

PM Modi's Papua New Guinea visit

Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first ever by any Indian prime minister. In Papua New Guinea, he will host the third summit of the Forum for India Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) on Monday jointly with Prime Minister James Marape.

"I am grateful that all 14 Pacific Island Countries (PIC) have accepted the invitation to attend this important summit (FIPIC)," Modi had said earlier.

FIPIC was launched during his visit to Fiji in 2014.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, Modi will visit Australia from May 22 to 24 in the third and final leg of the trip.

On his visit to Australia, the prime minister will meet his Australian counterpart, Albanese.

He will also interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

