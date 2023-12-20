Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha passes 3 amended criminal law bills that will replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Lok Sabha has passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023 bill, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill (BSB) 2023, which will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the CrPC of 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the new criminal bills will free people from a colonial mindset. Referring to IPC, CrPc, Indian Evidence Act, Shah said: “New criminal law bills will free people from a colonial mindset. The three laws were made during the time of English rule. Till the laws are not repealed, the UK laws will continue in the country. Her Majesty, London Gazette, British Crown and barrister terms continue to be used in India because of the laws.”

Taking a swipe at the Gandhis, Shah said: "For the first time, laws are going to be made according to the spirit of our Constitution under the leadership of Modi ji. I am proud to have changed these three laws after 150 years. Some people used to say that we do not understand them. I tell them that if you keep your mind as an Indian, then you will understand. But if your mind is of Italy, you will never understand."

He added that the three bills will establish a justice system based on Indian thinking. He said the existing laws reflect the colonial mindset of punishing for a crime but not doing justice.

The old laws had listed rape under Section 375-376, the new bill has the crime listed under Section 63, murder was listed under Section 302 now it is Section 101, kidnapping was under Section 359 and now it is Section 136, Shah further said.

Shah also said that the new laws will include a definition of terrorism. Shah said, "Till now there was no definition of terrorism in any law. For the first time now, the Modi government is going to explain terrorism. So that no one can take advantage of its lack."