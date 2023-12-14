'Mukesh Ambani wouldn't care about bull or bear market': Vijay Kedia explains why market trends do not matter

Vijay Kedia, Managing Director of Kedia Securities, says that his trick to trading is rather simple – he does not care about the bull market or the bear market. The market veteran said that industry leaders like Mukesh Ambani would never care about the bull or bear market.

“Mai market ko dekh kar kabhi investment nahin karta hoon…ki yeh bull market hai ya bear market hai. Kai baar bol bhi chuka hoon ki we are neither in a bull market nor a bear market, we are into the stock market (I don’t invest in the market wondering if it is the bull market or the bear market. I have said it many times that we are neither in a bull market nor a bear market, we are into the stock market),” said Vijay Kedia at the BT500 Wealth Creators Summit in Mumbai.

Kedia said his simple principle is that promoters or founders of a company do not expand their businesses by looking at the market to ascertain whether it is a bull market or a bear market. “Woh economy ki chaal ko aur apni company ki chaal ko samajh kar expand kar raha hai. Aap ke bull market ya bear market se usko koi farak nahin pad raha. Abhi Mukesh bhai ko aap puchoge toh unko malum hi nahin hoga…bull market, bear market unka picha karti hai, woh market ka picha nahin karte (They look at the economic trends or the company’s trends in order to expand their company. The bull market or bear market does not matter to him. If you ask Mukesh (Ambani) bhai, he would not know…the bull market, bear market follows him, he does not follow the market),” said Kedia. The market guru said that he does not pay much attention to such market trends, and as it is, his investments are long-term.

Kedia said that the market could be heated now, but can very well cool down soon too. There were too many uncertainties in the market in the past two years – US’ recession, inflation, rates, two ongoing wars, elections – which have all turned “positive”, said Kedia.

The market veteran said that when things appear to be going smoothly, it is then that the market reflects a kind of fear. If your view is of 3-year, 5-year, or 10-year, then we are in the ‘Amrit Kaal’, said Kedia.

Much before BSE Sensex reached uncharted territory, Kedia predicted for Business Today in August that Sensex would scale 70,000 levels in December. He also believes that it will scale Mount 80,000 by December 2024.

However, he does see a lot of uncertainty in the equity markets going ahead due to the general elections next year and the ongoing slowdown in the developed markets including the US.

