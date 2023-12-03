Patan Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Bhupesh Baghel leads, secures 26,854 votes against nephew Vijay Baghel

Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is leading in the Patan constituency at present against his nephew and Lok Sabha MP from BJP Vijay Baghel. Bhupesh Baghel has secured 26,854 votes whereas Vijay Baghel has managed to give a close fight and has secured 25,402 votes so far.

The constituency saw a nail-biting contest between the incumbent Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and his relative Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel. This is a particularly high-stakes election for both the Congress and the BJP as the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress is looking to maintain its stronghold in the state and the BJP is looking forward to make a comeback to the state it ruled for 15 years till 2018.

The Patan constituency is considered the stronghold of the Congress party as Bhupesh Baghel won from this constituency in the 2013 as well as the 2018 Assembly elections. In 2013, Baghel won from the constituency by securing 68,185 votes and a vote percentage of 47.5 per cent.

His votes and winning percentage increased in 2018. Bhupesh Baghel maintained the Congress party’s stronghold as he won by securing 84,352 votes and an increased vote percentage of 51.9 per cent. In Patan, Bhupesh Baghel is acknowledged for broadening roads, constructing the Bande Tariya in Kumhari of Patan. He also revamped the Circuit House which was constructed during the British rule.

Vijay Baghel, who is a Lok Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), could only win in the Congress bastion back in 2008. In 2008, Vijay Baghel won in this constituency by securing 59,000 votes and a vote percentage of 48 per cent. Bhupesh Baghel lost against his relative by around 8,000 votes in this election.

The constituency, located in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, has a majority of the Sahu community, followed by Kurmi and Satnami societies. Total number of registered voters here are 2,10,800, with 1,04,700 of them being males and 1,08,700 being females. Most voters are engaged in agriculture, government jobs and retail. The constituency is most well known for its Government Agriculture College and Horticulture College.

Chhattisgarh elections, voter turnout in 2023

Chhattisgarh is the only state wherein polls were conducted in two phases. The first phase of voting for election to the 90-member assembly was held on November 7 and the second phase took place on November 17. In 2023, the voter turnout stood at 76.31 per cent, slightly lower than 76.88 per cent in the 2018 elections.

Chhattisgarh elections 2023 exit polls

The winning party needs to secure the halfway mark of 46 or more seats. Exit polls have predicted a close fight between the Congress and the BJP in the state. According to India Today-Axis My India poll, the Congress is likely to get anywhere between 40-50 seats whereas the BJP is expected to get 36-46 seats in the state.

Jan ki Baat exit poll, on the other hand, predicted 42-53 seats for the Congress and 34-45 seats for the BJP. ABP News-CVoter exit poll 2023 said that the Congress party is likely to secure 41-53 seats whereas the BJP will get 36-48 seats in the state. According to Today’s Chanakya, the Congress will likely bag 49-65 seats whereas the BJP is expected to get 25-41 seats. Matrize and Polstrat’s exit polls also predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the Congress and the BJP.

Also Read: Election Result 2023 Live: Counting of votes in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh ahead of 2024 polls to begin soon

Also Read: Ambikapur election 2023: Congress' T S Singh Deo vs BJP's Rajesh Agarwal - a battle for dominance in Chhattisgarh's tribal belt

Also Read: Rajnandgaon Assembly Election Result 2023: Will Dr Raman Singh win his turf for 4th time?