‘Phool aaye, pathar gaye,’ says Union Minister Hardeep Puri after Srinagar’s Tulip Garden enters spot in World Book of Records

After the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar bagged a spot in the World Book of Records (London) as Asia’s largest such park, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri congratulated the garden but also took a sly dig at the politics of the troubled region.

"Phool aaye, pathar gaye (flowers have come, stones have gone)," he said, pointing towards the erstwhile instances where local residents of Kashmir would pelt stones at the security forces during protests.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Puri wrote “'Gar firdaus bar-rue zamin ast! The picturesque paradise of tulips in Srinagar enters the World Book of Records as being Asia's largest! 1.5 million tulip bulbs showcasing an astonishing collection of 68 distinct tulip varieties- attracting 100,000 visitors!”

फूल आये - पत्थर गए! pic.twitter.com/yCWWpBNBwV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 21, 2023

The collection in the garden consists of a stunning ensemble of 68 distinctive tulip varieties in the garden harvested in the scenic foothills of the Zabarwan range with around 1.5 million flowers.

On Saturday, the J&K administration’s secretary (floriculture, gardens and parks), Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, was honoured with the certification by World Book president and CEO Santosh Shukla at the garden. Dilip N Pandit, the World Book editor, Jammu and Kashmir director of floriculture, other officers and the garden staff were among the people present on the special occasion.

Ahmad thanked the World Book of Records (London) team for acknowledging the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden. He referred to this recognition as a monumental accomplishment that will not only raise the profile of Srinagar's floral heritage but also help the tranquil Kashmiri valleys' local economy thrive.

“The inclusion in the World Book of Records is not only a recognition of Srinagar’s blossoming gem but also a celebration of the enchanting bond between humanity and nature,” Ahmad said.

On September 14, the officials have been invited to the British parliament, where they will get another certificate.

This year the garden broke all tourist arrival records, with over 3.70 lakh tourists visiting the garden.

