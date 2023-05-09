PM Modi addresses Karnataka on video, calls their dreams his own

In a video addressed to the people of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he considers the dreams of the Kannadigas as his own. In the video, posted from his Twitter handle @narendramodi, the Prime Minister said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

The PM highlighted the goals he had in mind for the country's future, mainly the target of a ‘trillion-dollar economy’ and believed that India could only be a top 3 economy in the world once Karnataka’s economy starts booming.

The PM lauded the 3.5-year term of the BJP government in Karnataka.

"BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach has contributed significantly to Karnataka's economy."

He lauded their efforts during the global Covid pandemic, highlighting the foreign investments the state saw during that period.

"Even during Covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of Rs 90,000 crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately Rs 30,000 crore. This is the BJP's commitment to the youth of Karnataka," the Prime Minister said.

The PM further expanded on the BJP’s goal to make Karnataka the frontrunner in investment, industry, innovation, education, employment and entrepreneurship. He then directed his attention towards the farmers of the region and the plans the party had to improve their quality of life. An increase in ethanol blending, usage of nano-urea and deployment of high-tech drones were the things the PM touched upon.

"For making Karnataka number one, I request you all to cast your vote as responsible citizens on May 10," the PM said.

Election rallies and public appeasement have reached their apex as Karnataka heads towards Election Day. The Karnataka Assembly Polls take place on the 10th of May, with the counting taking place on the 13th. With a target of 113 seats to form the government, the BJP eyes a second possible term in the state, with the Congress being a frontrunner in the opinion polls.