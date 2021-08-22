PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, Sanskrit Diwas

Specials
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.
Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.
He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.
