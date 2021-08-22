PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, Sanskrit Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The festival, also called Rakhi, celebrates the brother-sister bond.

Modi also tweeted his wishes on the occasion of Sanskrit Diwas.

He posted the tweet in Sanskrit, an ancient Indian language.

