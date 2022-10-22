PM Modi launches Rozgar Mela; 75,000 people across country get job letters

PM Narendra Modi launched the 'Rozgar Mela', a recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, on Saturday through video conferencing just ahead of the festival season. Appointment letters are being handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

At the event, PM Modi said that India has become the fifth biggest economy in the world because of the reforms undertaken in the last eight years. He said startup India has given wings to aspirations.

Today India is the 5th biggest economy. This feat has been achieved because of the reforms undertaken in the last 8 years. pic.twitter.com/3GYDrrgPf4 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2022

Mentioning the current global crisis, PM Modi said that pandemic’s adverse effects can last longer. “India has been attempting to protect itself from the global crisis with all of its might, new initiatives, and some risks. With your help, we have so far been able to save ourselves. In the past eight years, we have reduced the problems that caused barriers in our economy," he said.

For fulfillment of the resolve of a developed India, we are marching ahead on the path of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/1NMP9RBCAj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2022

He further added that during the pandemic, the government helped the MSME sector with more than Rs 3 lakh crore.

India is scaling new heights with @makeinindia and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The initiatives have led to a significant rise in number of exports. pic.twitter.com/Q85KnZJFzF — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 22, 2022

He also mentioned the PM MUDRA Yojana. He said: “Women make up over 70 per cent of PM MUDRA Yojana beneficiaries. In recent years, 8 crore women have joined self-help groups that receive government funding."

As part of the Rozgar Mela, 50 ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country. While Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Bhopal and information and broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be in Chandigarh.



(With agency inputs)