PM Modi to address mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur today, security tightened, drone flying restricted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address a mega rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday. He will campaign as the star campaigner for Union minister and BJP candidate Jitendra Singh, seeking re-election for the third continuous time for the city's Lok Sabha seat.

As per the reports, over two lakh people are expected to participate in the rally.

This visit accounts for PM Modi's third visit to the union territory since February. Earlier, he addressed mass gatherings and rallies in Jammu and Kashmir capital cities on February 20 and March 7, respectively.

"Prime Minister Modi is arriving in some time... We have a huge gathering coming to listen to him. People are enthusiastically waiting," Singh told reporters.

A multi-layered security system is in place as part of the security arrangements for the rally. Advisories have been issued for people attending the rally, and many security personnel have been put on duty along the Jammu-Udhampur highway and important junctions.

Udhampur District Magistrate Saloni Rai issued an order banning Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones.

"In view of the emerging security threats due to the recent trends of using drones as improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by anti-national elements, it is imperative to strengthen security measures to maintain law and order," she said.

In the Jammu and Kashmir election campaign, the abrogation of Article 370 has assumed a central role, particularly in the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

There will be a triangular contest for the seat, with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) nominating three-time MLA G M Saroori and the Congress fielding Choudhary Lal Singh.

Earlier, in 2019, Jitendra Singh had defeated Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, who is the grandson of the erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh, from Udhampur.

In 2014, he gained a landslide victory by defeating former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad by an overwhelming margin of 60,976 votes.

(with inputs from PTI)