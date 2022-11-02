PM Modi to inaugurate over 3,024 flats in Delhi’s Kalkaji to rehabilitate EWS families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate 3,024 newly-constructed flats on Wednesday especially constructed for the economically weaker section at South Delhi’s Kalkaji Extension. The Rs 345-crore project is part of Delhi’s first in-situ redevelopment project, and has been constructed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

Two more similar projects are coming up at Kathputli Colony and Jailorwala Bagh, which are still under construction. The Kalkaji Extension Project will look into slum rehabilitation of three slum clusters: Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji are being taken up in a phased manner.

A PMO statement said: “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to provide housing for all, in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The objective of the rehabilitation project is to provide a better and healthy living environment to the residents of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters, with proper amenities and facilities.”

As per the statement, Phase I of the project is completed, and 3,024 flats are ready to move in. These flats are equipped with all required civic amenities including finishing having been done with vitrified floor tiles, ceramics tiles, Udaipur green marble counter in kitchen, etc.

“Under Phase I, 3,024 flats at the nearby vacant commercial centre site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Camp site, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp," the PMO statement added.

In addition to this, community parks, electric sub-stations, a sewage treatment plant, dual water pipelines, lifts, and underground reservoir for hygienic water supply have also been provided for the residents.