Business Today
PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath receive death threat, Gorakhpur man in custody

Feedback

PM Modi and CM Adityanath received threatening messages and the accused has been arrested.

A case has been lodged and the accused is being interrogated A case has been lodged and the accused is being interrogated

A 45-year-old man from Gorakhpur has been detained by the police for allegedly making a threat to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the UP-112 helpline number. 

The call was made late on Sunday night by a man named Arun Kumar, who claimed to be residing in the Bhujauli Colony of the city, according to Deoria Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) D K Mishra, as reported by PTI.

The police successfully tracked down the location of the mobile phone used to make the threatening call to Devrad village in Harpur Budhat, Gorakhpur district. As a result, they apprehended a man named Sanjay Kumar on Monday morning, according to the SHO. 

Initial investigations indicate that the accused was inebriated when he made the call to the helpline, police said. 

A case has been lodged and the accused is being interrogated, they added.

Back in April PM Modi received a handwritten letter threatening to harm him on his arrival in Kerala on a two-day visit on April 24. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Committee office in Thiruvananthapuram received the letter. 

Similarly, a complaint was filed against a man named Manoj Kumar Rai of Gorakhpur as he was allegedly threatening to kill Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh media convener Lalan Kumar, as reported back in May . 

Nationalist congress party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar too received a death threat on social media . The message was received by Supriya Sule on WhatsApp, in June. It read: “He will meet the same fate as (Narendra ) Dabholkar soon.” Dabholkar fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune in 2013.

(With Inputs from PTI) 

Published on: Jul 11, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
