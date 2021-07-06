PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle at 6 PM on Wednesday; key developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-speculated cabinet reshuffle will finally take place from 5.30 PM to 6 PM tomorrow. It's the first time PM Modi will be expanding his council of ministers since the BJP-led government was re-elected in May 2019.

In the current round of reshuffle, the PM Modi-led government may include more young and women ministers. Some are even claiming that it could be the youngest Cabinet ever after the rejig. The Centre is planning to give a chance to candidates who have previous administrative experience, and those with higher educational qualifications PhDs, MBAs or professionals. The government is also planning to give a larger representation to "smaller communities".

Six BJP leaders are likely to be sworn in as ministers in the Union Cabinet, India Today reported citing sources. The names of Narayan Rane from Maharashtra, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Madhya Pradesh and Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam are making rounds in the political circles.

They all arrived in the national capital on Tuesday. JD(U) leader RCP Singh and LJP's Pashupati Kumar Paras, both of whom are expected to represent the BJP's allies in the government, also reached New Delhi from Bihar. However, both of them have declined to speak on the issue.

The government also remains tight-lipped on the issue. However, a series of meetings between PM Modi and key leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah indicates a big ministerial shuffle is finally on the cards.

PM Modi's review of the works of his ministers, early next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, and the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a factor in the internal evaluation of the party's governance and organisational works are likely to weigh heavy in the expected reshuffle.

Names of Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni, Sudhanshu Trivedi are doing the rounds while BJP MPs Sushil Modi, Ashwini Vaishnav and G V L Narasimha Rao are also being mentioned as probable.

BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh met party president J P Nadda in the evening. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje also met Santhosh.

In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy.

