PM Narendra Modi will settle abroad after losing Lok Sabha elections: Lalu Prasad Yadav makes sensational claim

On Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav, President of Rashtriya Janata Dal, claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was worried about losing next year's Lok Sabha elections and looking for a place to settle abroad after his defeat, reported the news agency PTI.

The RJD's supremo's comments came in the wake of Modi's "Quit India" joke from a few days prior, when the PM accused Opposition parties, who have joined the new alliance "INDIA," of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

"It is Modi who is planning to quit... This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos and chow mein," he said.

A string of laughter followed his comment, reported PTI. Prasad is also well known for his sense of humour.

Prasad has been dealing with health issues for quite some time now and has been making very rare public appearances lately because of that. He made these comments while being part of a function organised by his elder son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Prasad also said he was looking forward to the next meeting of "INDIA" at Mumbai scheduled next month, which he would attend alongside his arch-rival turned ally Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister.

"We must keep the unity intact and defeat the BJP. Narendra Modi is trying to subvert the Constitution, but we shall foil the bid," Prasad said.

He also blamed the Centre for the ongoing strife in Manipur.

A few days back, Tejashwi Yadav posted a video of his father on Instagram where his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, can be seen trying his hand at badminton. Lalu Prasad Yadav returned to India in February this year after undergoing a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore in December last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch: Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, expected price band, unlisted market share price, other details of Tata Group's 1st IPO in nearly 20 years

Watch: Concord Biotech sets IPO price band at Rs 705-741, GMP firm; check IPO dates, lot size, and details of Jhunjhunwala-backed company