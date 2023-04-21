'Prepare contingency evacuation plans': PM Modi at meeting to review situation of Indians stuck in Sudan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security and the situation of stranded Indians in Sudan via video-conferencing. Several senior officials, like the External Affairs Minister, National Security Advisor, and Ambassador of India to Sudan, were present at this meeting.

The violence in Sudan, caused due to a clash between the Sudan army and a paramilitary organisation, has by far claimed 200 lives, including one Indian national.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi assessed the most recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report of the conditions on the ground, specifically focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently trapped in the country.

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week.

Prime Minister Modi instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant. He also asked them to closely monitor developments and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extend them all possible assistance.

The Prime Minister further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries in the region and those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.