Internet services suspended in Punjab till Sunday as police detains Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh

Internet services have been suspended across Punjab as Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was detained near Jalandhar's Nakodar on Saturday.

This comes after Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the radical preacher and Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Saturday. Following this, internet services were suspended across the state.

As per reports, six of his aides were detained in Jalandhar on Saturday. Some supporters of 'Waris Punjab De' chief shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them.

A video also showed Amritpal sitting in a vehicle and one of his aides could be heard saying policemen were after 'Bhai saab' (Amritpal), PTI reported.

All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety, said Department of Home Affairs and Justice, Govt of Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police asked people to maintain peace and harmony. "Request all citizens to maintain peace & harmony. Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," it said in a tweet.

Last month, Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aide.

During the incident, six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries, as per a PTI report.