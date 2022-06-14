Rahul Gandhi appeared tutored, not satisfied with responses: Sources on Rahul Gandhi's 1st Day

As the drama surrounding Rahul Gandhi’s grilling by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to the National Herald money laundering case continues, sources have told India Today that most of Rahul Gandhi's replies were unsatisfactory to the central agency investigators.

ED inspectors claimed, according to sources, "Rahul Gandhi was very cautious while answering each question. It appeared that Rahul was tutored by his lawyers on how to answer and avoid certain aspects." It was also disclosed that the ED investigators were not satisfied with most of Rahul Gandhi's responses.

During the first half of his questioning on day 1, Rahul Gandhi was presented with documents relating to his investment in Young India Private Limited as well as financial transactions involving Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and Young India. Gandhi was requested to review the documents. Later, he was questioned by the investigators about his role in the functioning of these businesses.

According to sources, Rahul Gandhi was rather cautious while answering each question. Sources also claimed that it so appeared that Rahul's lawyers had instructed him on how to respond properly in order to avoid certain aspects.

At around 9:30 p.m., Gandhi gave his statement on record. Later on, however, he urged that the authorities correct his own responses. Officials reminded Rahul Gandhi that the delay was his fault, for which he apologised.

Rahul Gandhi has again been summoned to appear on Tuesday since a few questions were left unanswered during his interrogation yesterday owing to a lack of time.

(With inputs from Munish Pandey)

Also read: National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED; here are top developments so far

Also read: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail hearing tomorrow; check details here