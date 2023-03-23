Rahul Gandhi gets bail in ‘all thieves have Modi surname’ remark case

Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has been found guilty of criminal defamation for his “all thieves have Modi as their surname” remark by a Surat court. He has been convicted under section 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate of Surat Court HH Varma pronounced the order, but Gandhi was later granted bail. Rahul Gandhi was present inside the court at the time. He also told the court as per India Today that his intentions were not bad.

This case was filed on the basis of a complaint by a BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for Gandhi’s alleged “How come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi purportedly made the comments at a rally in Karnataka’s Kolar ahead of the 2019 General Elections.

The case was filed under sections 499, 500, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. The court heard final arguments from both sides and set March 23 as the date to pronounce its judgement in the case.

Commenting on the case against Rahul Gandhi, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said whatever Rahul Gandhi says impacts the Congress party and the country negatively. Rijiju was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “I’ll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks it always affects the Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering.”

(With inputs from India Today, agencies)

