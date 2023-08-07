Rahul Gandhi replaces Twitter bio from 'Dis'Qualified MP' to ‘Member of Parliament’

Today, Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi changed his Twitter bio from "Dis'Qualified MP" to "Member of Parliament" after Lok Sabha membership of Gandhi was restored on Monday. He edited his Twitter bio to "Dis'Qualified MP" earlier this year after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha in March following a defamation case against him.

His status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying on Friday his conviction in a defamation case.

"In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the March 24, 2023, in terms of the provisions of Article 102 (1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notification issued on Monday reads.

On Friday, the Supreme Court last stayed the conviction, making ready for the rebuilding of his Lok Sabha membership. “The Union government was worried that Rahul Gandhi would expose its bad practices. Gandhi will continue to raise his voice in the Lok Sabha in the interest of the common man,” Congress leader Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar told reporters.

After Gandhi was found guilty in a defamation case in 2019 against his "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar in April 2019 filed by the BJP leader and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi; a Surat court in March this year, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to two years in jail.

His Twitter bio now mentions him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament.