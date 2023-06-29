Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped by police near Manipur's Bishnupur citing 'fear of violence'

Manipur violence: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Imphal for a two-day visit to Manipur to meet the families affected by the ongoing violence in the state and to tour the relief camps.

Shortly after his arrival, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that Rahul Gandhi’s convoy was stopped by the police near Bishnupur district, approximately 20 kilometres from the capital of Manipur.

“Rahul Gandhi’s convoy has been stopped by police near Bishnupur. Police say that they are not in a position to allow us. People are standing on both sides of the road to wave to Rahul Gandhi. We are not able to understand why have they stopped us?,” said Venugopal while talking to ANI.

However, a police officer told PTI that the measures were taken due to a ‘fear of violence’ in the region. The officer stated that incidents had occurred where tires were set on fire along the highway near Utlou village and a few individuals had thrown stones at the convoy.

“We fear repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur,” the police officer said.

According to the sources, Gandhi also did not seek permission from the Union Home Ministry as there was a travel ban imposed on visiting Manipur.

As per the official schedule, Gandhi is set to visit several locations in Manipur. These include Greenwood Academy and Tuibong, as well as Churachandpur Government College. Afterward, he will proceed to the Community Hall in Konjengbam and Moirang College in the Churachandpur district, where a program is scheduled to take place at 1:30 pm.

During the all-party meeting led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week, the Congress party advocated for the dispatch of an all-party delegation to Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi is the first mainstream opposition leader to visit the state since ethnic clashes erupted nearly two months ago, resulting in over 100 fatalities and the displacement of thousands.

The Congress party has criticised both the BJP governments at the Centre and in Manipur for their handling of the crisis. They have called for the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, asserting that peace cannot be restored under his leadership.

In response to Gandhi's visit, Sanjay Raut, a member of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, commented that it was a positive development. While talking to ANI, he highlighted the lack of action during the visit of the Union Home Minister and claimed that the involvement of China had led to the deteriorating situation in Manipur.

#WATCH | It's a good thing that Rahul Gandhi is going to Manipur. Union HM went there but nothing happened. PM has not said even a word about Manipur till now. The situation in Manipur is deteriorating as China is involved in it, says Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/9alhelc2Sg — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2023

Ajoy Kumar, the Congress Northeast in-charge, emphasised that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have consistently raised concerns about Manipur. He stated that Gandhi believes it is crucial for the country to be aware of the situation in Manipur, citing a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

Kumar further criticised the ruling government, referring to it as a "triple problem government" due to its failures. He expressed hope that the government would learn a lesson from Gandhi's interactions with the people of Manipur.

