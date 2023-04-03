Ram Navami clash in West Bengal: Section 144 imposed, internet suspended in Hooghly; top points

People clashed, stones were pelted, vehicles were set ablaze, miscreants indulged in vandalism and arson as two groups clashed during a Ram Navami procession on Sunday evening. Internet has been suspended and Section 144 imposed in Hooghly. Police have been deployed heavily in the area to prevent further clashes or flare-ups.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Biman Ghosh, who was part of the rally, was injured as stones were hurled amid the clash. Apex child rights body NCPCR has also issued a notice to the Howrah Police Commissioner over the use of children for pelting stones during the violence.

The police have arrested 12 people who were involved in the clashes. Police said the situation in Rishra and Srerampore areas in Hooghly district, was peaceful and under control on Monday and would likely improve soon.

Here’s all you need to know about the Ram Navami clashes in West Bengal:

The clash took place in the Rishra police station area. Two Ram Navami processions were organised by the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad, and other Hindu organisations on Sunday.

The second procession came under attack near Wellington Jute Mill More on GT Road around 6:15 pm.

BJP vice-president Dilip Ghosh, who was injured during the procession, was part of the second procession. He said that people were walking peacefully to the Jagannath temple when stones were pelted at them.

He told India Today that while some pelted stones, some set vehicles on fire. “Everything happened in front of me. Police had to use tear gas to control the situation. My life was in danger today, my security personnel saved me with difficulty,” he said.

Pursurah BJP MLA Biman Ghosh, who was also part of the procession, said that he hurt his left eye. He wrote to Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, claiming that the attack was planned and police were inactive. He also sought the deployment of central armed police forces in the state.

The BJP leaders accused the Trinamool Congress government of being unable to maintain law and order in Hooghly.

Meanwhile, state’s Industry Minister Shashi Panja accused BJP of trying to destroy peace and tranquility in the state.

TMC spokesperson Joyprakash Majumdar questioned the need to organise the processions two days after Ram Navami. “Why are they so hell-bent on taking out Ram Navami processions during the holy month of Ramzan? The BJP wants to engineer riots in Bengal to create instability for political gains," he said.

Majumdar said that some participants in the rally were carrying weapons, which created panic among people.

Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose said attempts to derail democracy with mobocracy will not be tolerated.

Additionally, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), issued a notice to Howrah Police Commissioner over use of children for pelting stones. It said that it has take suo-motu cognisance of the matter as prima facie, as the use of children in such violent activities seems to be a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.It instructed an Action Taken Report to be submitted within two days of receipt of the letter.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has been barred from visiting Rishra. He said that the police do not want him to enter the area as they want to hide the truth.

BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahto said that while BJP MPs have been stopped, TMC MPs and MLAs were roaming free in the area.

