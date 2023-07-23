'Record-breaking welcome': Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan joins TikTok, gets about 5 million followers in 3 days

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has created a stir on the internet as his TikTok account reached a milestone of 4.9 million followers in just three days, creating a new record for the fastest growth on the platform.

Imran Khan's popularity and massive fan base have been evident throughout his career as a former cricketer and during his transition into active politics. As a legendary cricketer and captain of the Pakistan cricket team, he gained immense admiration from sports enthusiasts and the general public alike, and this gain in the number of followers in such a short span of time is proof of that.

Khan's foray into the world of TikTok adds another dimension to his already extensive presence on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Earlier, his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tweeted, "3 million followers at Chairman Imran Khan's TikTok account just after 36 hours of its launch! Thanks to the people of Pakistan for such a historic response." In another tweet earlier, PTI mentioned his social media popularity. “After a record-breaking welcome on TikTok yesterday, Chairman Imran Khan now dominates five major social media platforms & resides in millions of hearts all over the world!” tweeted PTI.

The ex-PM of Pakistan has achieved significant popularity on TikTok, accumulating nearly 5 million likes and an impressive 200 million views on two videos posted on his account. The first video is a montage of Khan's public addresses, showcasing his speeches and interactions with the public. In the second video, Imran Khan expresses gratitude to his followers for the overwhelming response he has received on the platform.

His popularity on TikTok highlights the growing presence of political figures and leaders on social media platforms, enabling them to engage with a broader audience and share their messages in new and interactive ways.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan is facing trial in a number of corruption cases. He on Wednesday apologised for his controversial comments against a woman judge and said he regrets crossing the line.