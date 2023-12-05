Revanth Reddy confirmed as Telangana CM, but no decision yet on deputy CM

The Congress on Tuesday named Revanth Reddy as the next chief minister of Telangana but said no decision had been taken as yet for the deputy chief minister post. "Congress President has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party," said General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal at a press conference in Delhi. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Telangana chief minister will be held on December 7, Thursday.

Congress President Shri @kharge has decided to go with Revanth Reddy as the new CLP of the Telangana Legislative Party.



The Congress will deliver a clean and able government that will provide maximum governance.



: Shri @kcvenugopalmp, General Secretary (Organisation)

Senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka have been lobbying for the deputy chief minister's post.

Earlier today, top Congress leadership met at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the issue of government formation in the southern state. The name of Revanth Reddy as chief minister in Telangana was cleared during the meeting. Reddy, the state Congress chief, is credited with the party's win in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi met the Congress president at his residence, where Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was also present along with Telangana Congress in-charge Manikrao Thakre. Rahul Gandhi reportedly told the leaders that Revanth Reddy was his choice for the chief minister's post in Telangana.

Shivakumar was one of the party's observers to talk to newly-elected MLAs in Telangana and take their views on government formation. He submitted the report to the Congress president.

Venugopal said that after considering the report and talking to senior leadership, the Congress chief had d decided to go with Revanth Reddy.

