Rs 2 lakh for women marrying farmers' sons: JDS' Kumaraswamy makes poll promise in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister and JDS legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy has announced that his party would come up with a scheme that will give Rs 2 lakh to women who marry sons of farmers.



While addressing the 'Pancharathna' rally in Kolar, Kumaraswamy said that this initiative will encourage the marriage of farmers' children.



"I received a petition that girls are not ready to get married to farmers' sons. To encourage the marriage of farmers' children the government should give two lakh rupees to the girls. This is one of the programs which will be introduced, to protect the self-respect of our boys," Kumaraswamy said.



Besides this, Kumaraswamy has recently announced financial support schemes for families of farmers, waiving of loans of women self-help groups, medical assistance for the poor and setting up of 30-bed hospitals with free dialysis in all panchayat centres.



Meanwhile, Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held on May 10, 2023 while the results will be announced on May 13.



Karnataka has 224 Assembly constituencies spanning six different regions – Bengaluru, Central, Coastal, Hyderabad-Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka. Mumbai-Karnataka and Southern Karnataka are the largest regions of the state and consist of 50 and 51 Assembly seats, respectively.



The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023.

JD(S), which positions itself as a farmer's party, has set a goal of winning at least 123 seats in the 224-member Assembly and has so far announced a list of 93 candidates.

Also Read: WATCH: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar courts controversy, showers currency notes at crowd