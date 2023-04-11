Sachin Pilot to go ahead with fast despite Congress’ warning; top points

Congress leader Sachin Pilot has reached Shaheed Samark in Jaipur and will begin his daylong fast on Tuesday despite his party’s stern warning to him. Pilot on Sunday said he will hold a fast against his own party-led government in Rajasthan, led by CM Ashok Gehlot, to press for action against graft in the state. He said Gehlot, his arch-rival in Rajasthan, was sitting on corruption cases against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government.

On Monday, the Congress party issued a stern warning and said any such action on his part would amount to “anti-party activity”.

"Sachin Pilot's day-long fast on Tuesday is against the party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," the Congress's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement on Monday.

Statement issued by Shri Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC In charge of Rajasthan. pic.twitter.com/PMn8aDdu0O — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) April 10, 2023

Randhawa added: "I have been an AICC in-charge for the last five months and Pilot ji has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party."

Pilot on Sunday alleged that the ruling government in Rajasthan under CM Gehlot has failed to investigate cases of alleged corruption during the BJP rule in Rajasthan.

Sources close to Pilot said he would go ahead with his day-long fast on Tuesday to press for action against corruption during the previous BJP government in Rajasthan, a report in PTI said.

The report further said that Pilot reportedly said that while senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was fighting on the Adani issue of alleged corruption, likewise he was taking up the issue to hold the previous Vasundhara Raje dispensation accountable. Pilot is likely to sit on a “maun vrat” and not speak against the government.

The move by Pilot to open a new front against Gehlot amid the factional fighting is seen as an attempt to pressure the party high command to resolve the leadership issue ahead of the year-end polls.

In a statement on Sunday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Gehlot government has implemented a large number of schemes and taken many new initiatives that have profoundly impacted the people.

(With PTI inputs)

