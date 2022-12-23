Shelly Oberoi announced as AAP's mayoral candidate for Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday announced six names as its candidates for various MCD posts, including that of mayor and deputy mayor. Shelly Oberoi has been nominated for the Delhi Mayor post whereas Aaley Muhammad Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, has been nominated for Deputy Mayor by AAP.

The four names shortlisted for Standing Committee were Raminder Kaur, Sarika Chaudhary, Mohini Jeenwal and Mohd Amil Malik.

The names were announced by senior AAP leader Pankaj Gupta at a press conference. The party held a meeting of its political affairs committee (PAC) and following a discussion, the six names were shortlisted.

Oberoi, 39, is an elected councillor of the East Patel Nagar ward in West Delhi. She is reportedly working as an assistant professor at the University of Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after the results were announced on December 8. AAP won 134 of 250 wards, pushing the BJP to the second position marking an end to BJP's 15-years rule.

The mayor’s election for Delhi’s municipal council is likely to be held on January 6. During the elections, there will be no voting rights for the nominated members and only 14 MLAs and 10 MPs would be eligible to vote.

Meanwhile, the last date for filing nominations for the election of the mayor is Tuesday, December 27.

