Siddaramaiah takes oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar takes over as deputy CM

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru today, Saturday, May 20. This is his second stint as the chief minister. In his first tenure, Siddaramaiah was the first CM of Karnataka to serve a complete five-year term in the last 40 years. In fact, he is also the second chief minister to do so in the southern state's history, after Devaraj Urs.

Karnataka state unit chief D K Shivakumar took oath as the deputy CM in presence of senior COngress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi.

Dr G Parameshwara and KH Muniyapa also took oath as Karnataka Cabinet ministers.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah takes oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/9VUBNNsuv2 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

DK Shivakumar takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/OSGc7ck4tV — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Earlier in the day, the Congress party released the first list of MLAs who will included in the state Cabinet Before the oath-taking ceremony, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar display a show of unity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru.

#WATCH | Karnataka swearing-in ceremony | Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar display a show of unity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/KxdvpWims1 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and MB Patil have taken oath as cabinet ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government.

Bengaluru | Dr G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George and MB Patil take oath as cabinet ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government. pic.twitter.com/vGHhl0louL — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

Priyank Kharge, Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's son also took oath as a Cabinet minister in the Karnataka government.

Bengaluru | Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy and BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan take oath as ministers in the newly-elected Karnataka Government. pic.twitter.com/MGGitd6kyk — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

After Priyank, MLAs Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy and Zameer Ahmed have also been sworn in. With this, 10 ministerial spots have been filled. The Congress high command has to choose 24 other ministers to be sworn in and allocate portfolios.

The ministers who took oath today are G Parameshwara (SC), K H Muniyappa (SC), K J George (Minority-Christian), M B Patil (Lingayat), Satish Jarkiholi (ST-Valmiki), Priyank Kharge (SC), Ramalinga Reddy (Reddy community), B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan (Minority-Muslim).

Addressing people after the newly elected Karnataka government's oath-taking ceremony, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law."

#WATCH | We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don't make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/hhsancnayq — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023

"We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-elected #Karnataka Government.