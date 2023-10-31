Skill development scam case: Chandrababu Naidu gets 4-week bail on medical grounds

Chandrababu Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, has been granted four weeks' interim bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in the skills development scam case. The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted bail to Naidu on health grounds.

The development comes weeks after the former CM's family members and TDP leaders met him at the central prison in the Rajamahendravaram central jail and raised concerns over his health. His wife Bhuvaneshwari, son-in-law Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani met him in prison.



Andhra Pradesh High Court grants interim bail to Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for four weeks, in the skill development case: High Court Advocate Sunkara Krishnamurthy pic.twitter.com/AxXpjLQ8be — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

They were also accompanied by party leaders Rammohan Naidu, Chinarajappa, Butchaiah Chaudhary, Kala Venkatrao, and others. The former Andhra Pradesh CM is currently lodged in the central jail in Rajamahendravaram for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore skill development scam.

In a letter to the ACB court judge, Naidu alleged a threat to his life in the Rajamahendravaram jail. In this letter, he detailed violations and threat perceptions he has witnessed in the prison. The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Chandrababu Naidu on September 9 in connection with the skill development scam to the tune of around Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, TDP and Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will announce a joint manifesto on November 1 and begin the campaign for the next elections. "We will announce our joint plan of action on November 1, along with the manifesto and commence door-to-door campaigning," TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh said.

He said that the TDP and Janasena took three resolutions including opposing the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, protecting people from the "atrocious" rule of YSR Congress, and joining forces for the development of the state.

Moreover, Lokesh said that his father and TDP supremo has been arrested for no reason and is being denied bail on technical grounds. He said the two parties symbolically met in Rajamahendravaram to send a message of support to the former chief minister who is currently incarcerated in the local central prison for his alleged role in the Skill Development Corporation Scam case.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)