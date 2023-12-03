‘Somebody spoke about my height’: Jyotiraditya Scindia takes a jibe at Priyanka Gandhi over height remark

In a response to “someone’s” height remark, the people of Gwalior-Malwa showed how tall they are, quipped BJP leader and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s remark on him. She had said at a rally that the “traitor” – Scindia was a Congress leader before he switched to BJP – might not be very tall, but his arrogance was remarkable.

"Someone had spoken about my height. The people of Gwalior-Malwa have shown how tall they are,” said Scindia to NDTV, referring to Priyanka Gandhi’s remark.

During a rally in Datia, Priyanka Gandhi referring to Scindia as a “traitor” who “betrayed” the mandate of the people said, "All of their leaders are a little weird. First our Scindia... I have worked with him in UP. Actually, his height is a little short but in arrogance, 'waah bhai waah'.”

She said that any worker who would go to him would say that they have to call him Maharaj and if they didn’t, he refused to address their issues. Taking a dig at him, Priyanka Gandhi said that he followed the family’s tradition well and that they betrayed the people of Gwalior and Chamba and made the “government fall”. It was a reference to the Scindia royal family siding with the British in 1857.

In 2020, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was toppled after a mutiny led by Scindia. He was then appointed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation by the Modi government.

After BJP swept Madhya Pradesh, Scindia told reporters, "Congress was preparing ladoos and congratulatory posters were put up. While we were doing our work quietly...Ladli Behna scheme is a game-changer and the full credit for it goes to Shivraj Singh Chouhan."

“This is the magic of BJP's double-engine government, PM Modi's leadership, and the resolve by Amit Shah and JP Nadda, and the hard work by each BJP worker in Madhya Pradesh and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's dedication towards the public," he said. Scindia and other BJP leaders celebrated in Madhya Pradesh as the trends pointed towards a decisive victory for the party.

As of 2pm, BJP was leading in 161 seats, while Congress was trailing with 67 seats, in the 230-seat assembly. BJP was comfortably ahead of the halfway-mark of 115.

