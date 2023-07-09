‘Such an interaction is impossible’: Jairam Ramesh blasts PM Modi as UK Parliamentary panel questions Rishi Sunak  

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said such an interaction is “impossible in the self-declared Mother of Democracy”. Ramesh shared a video of the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s questioning by a UK Parliamentary panel.

The Congress leader also accused PM Modi of not speaking on issues of national importance such as on China and Manipur violence.

Ramesh tweeted: “This is quite incredible even by British standards. Certainly such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared ‘Mother of Democracy’ where eloquence=silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance”.

This is quite incredible even by British standards. Certainly such an interaction is impossible in the self-declared 'Mother of Democracy' where eloquence=silence from the Prime Minister on issues of national importance. https://t.co/0Ggu8pcYsb — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 8, 2023

He tagged the video and also said: “And some PMs will never speak on issues like China, Manipur, etc.”

In the video shared by Ramesh, Rishi Sunak is being questioned by a Parliamentary panel for not announcing the National Health Service Workforce Plan when the Parliament session was on. The panel also reminded Sunak that the National Health Service Workforce Plan is one of the most important announcements of government policy.

This, however, is not the first time that Jairam Ramesh has attacked Modi. On July 2, he said the BJP is raising “divisive and polarising” issues to divert people’s attention from the failures of its government. His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) ahead of 2024 General Elections.

Ramesh was quoted as saying by PTI: “The prime minister only diverts and distracts. The prime minister works overtime to raise divisive and polarising issues. He never tries to bring a consensus. He never addresses the real day-to-day concerns of people”.

He added that the Congress will examine what has been proposed once there is a draft on UCC and a discussion. Ramesh further said that only a law commission for responses is there at present. The Congress also said the law commission’s latest attempt to seek fresh public opinion on UCC represents the BJP government’s desperation to continue its agenda of polarisation and diversion from its failures.

(With agency inputs)

