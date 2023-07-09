‘Let me stay back in India,’ says Pakistani woman who crossed borders after falling in love with UP man on PUBG

Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who was arrested for illegally entering India through Nepal to be with an Indian man named Sachin whom she met on PUBG mobile app, has appealed to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to allow her to stay in India. Haider said that Pakistani people would "stone her to death" if she went back there.

Seema requested Yogi Adityanath in an interview with AajTak: “Please let me stay back in India with Sachin. If you send me back to Pakistan, they will stone me to death. I would rather die here than go back to Pakistan." Her appeal came after she was released on bail on Saturday morning.

On July 4, Seema, her husband Sachin and Sachin’s father were arrested in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh and the three were sent to 14-day judicial custody. They, however, were released on bail on Saturday. The three were arrested after a lawyer they approached for marriage informed the authorities about Haider’s illegal entry into India through Nepal.

The two confessed their love for each other in front of the media and police on July 4. They urged the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

She also dismissed her husband Ghulam Haider’s claims that he made in his appeal to the Indian government. She also said that her husband used to beat her and torture her by throwing chilli powder in her face while adding she has not been living with Ghulam for the last four years.

Seema further asserted that Sachin has adopted all four of her children and she wants to stay with him.

Ghulam Haider released a video appeal wherein he requested the Narendra Modi government to send his wife and children back to Pakistan, where they could be reunited as a family once again. He also claimed that his wife was lured and manipulated into coming to India through PUBG.

Thanking the media for their “unexpected support”, he said: “I express my gratitude by joining hands with the Indian media, through whom I could find the whereabouts of my wife and children”.

In 2019, Seema and Sachin met through PUBG and grew closer over time. Seema and Sachin travelled to Nepal from India and Pakistan in March this year, where they met in person for the first time in almost three years.

They spent seven days together and made plans to meet in the future again. Following this, the duo got closer to each other to the extent that Seema decided to come to India to stay with Sachin in Greater Noida.

