Supreme Court grants interim bail to Pawan Khera; orders clubbing of all FIRs against him

Key Highlights

Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera

Khera was arrested by Assam cops from Delhi airport today morning over his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The apex court also issued a notice to Assam and Uttar Pradesh Police to club all the FIRs against Khera.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera who was arrested by Assam cops from Delhi airport today morning over his comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress party had approached the apex court after Khera was arrested from the airport.

It must be noted that FIRs were registered against the Congress leader at police stations in Lucknow, Varanasi and Assam after he made disparaging comments about PM Modi on the Adani-Hindenburg row.

Khera was arrested soon after being deboarded from a Raipur-bound IndiGo 6E 204 flight.

The Congress party on Thursday termed Khera's arrest as "undemocratic".

"Today, our senior leaders were travelling from Delhi to Raipur on an Indigo flight. They had all boarded the flight when our leader @Pawankhera Ji was asked to disembark from it and later arrested. This is undemocratic. We vehemently oppose this dictatorial behaviour," the party tweeted.

KC Venugopal, who was also accompanying the group to Raipur, said that the Modi Government is acting like a bunch of "goons" by deplaning Pawan Khera.

"Modi govt is acting like a bunch of goons by deplaning @Pawankhera ji from the Delhi-Raipur flight and preventing him from joining the AICC Plenary. Using a flimsy FIR to restrict his movement and silence him is a shameful, unacceptable act. The entire party stands with Pawan ji," he tweeted.

"The dictatorial, hateful and anti-democratic face of the Modi government is in front of the country! In a conspiracy to stop the Congress session by taking democracy hostage in broad daylight.. The entire system of BJP has crossed all limits of shamelessness! But we will fight against such cowardly acts," said Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Congress leader was heading to Raipur to attend the party's plenary session.

