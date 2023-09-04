‘Talked at length about the rich potential India offers in AI’: PM Modi on meeting CEO of Nvidia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and spoke at length about the ‘rich potential’ India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post along with pictures of them on X, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.”

"Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India," PM Modi said.

Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI. Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of… pic.twitter.com/zT6Cyrmk5z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2023

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

Meanwhile, the US recently expanded the restriction of exports of sophisticated Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices artificial-intelligence chips beyond China to other regions including some countries in the Middle East.

Nvidia said in a regulatory filing this week that the curbs, which affect its A100 and H100 chips designed to speed up machine-learning tasks, would not have an "immediate material impact" on its results.

Last September AMD said it had received new license requirements that would halt exports of its MI250 artificial-intelligence chips to China.

NVIDIA reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 30, 2023, of $13.51 billion, up 101 per cent from a year ago and up 88 per cent from the previous quarter. GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $2.48, up 854 per cent from a year ago and up 202 per cent from the previous quarter.

NVIDIA stock recently reached its all-time high after a surge of 315 per cent.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie loses Rs 97,000 after threatening call from fraudsters posing as RTO and police officers