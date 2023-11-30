Telangana Exit Poll Result 2023: Revanth Reddy-led Congress likely to give KCR's BRS a shock

The Congress is likely to wrest another southern state after Karnataka in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Exit poll results have predicted a massive victory for the grand old party in Telangana, with seat projections ranging between 60-plus and 80 seats in the 117-member House.

Today's Chanakya has projected 62-80 seats for Congress, 24-42 seats for BRS, and 2-12 for the BJP.

These projections may come as a shock for Chief Minister KCR, is seeking a third term in power, having ruled the state since it was formed in 2014. .

A total of 3.17 crore voters in the state sealed the fate of 2,290 candidates (including 221 women and one transgender) from 109 national and regional parties on Thursday. The votes will be counted on December 3.

KCR is contesting from two seats -- his original seat Gajwel and Kamareddy. While he is facing BJP leader Etela Rajender in Gajewal, Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy is taking him on in Kamareddy. Apart from squaring off with KCR, both Etela and Revanth Reddy are also contesting from two seats, with the BJP leader from Huzurabad and the Congress's best bet Reddy from Kodangal.

On Thursday, the state saw 64% turnout with 40.5% turnout in Hyderabad and 80% turnout in Medak.