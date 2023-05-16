'The Kerala Story' contains hate speech, based on manipulated facts: West Bengal govt defends movie ban in SC

Amid all the hullabaloo over why West Bengal chose to ban the controversial film 'The Kerala Story', the state government on Tuesday submitted its response to the Supreme Court in which it defended its decision of imposing a ban on the screening of the movie.

The WB government argued that the film includes hate speech and it is based on distorted facts, which has the potential to spread communal disharmony and law and order problems in the state.

The government further said that screening of the movie would have resulted in clashes among the extremist groups, creating unrest in the state. The decision was taken keeping in mind that any incidents of hate could be prevented by the same.

The state government further added that the Calcutta High Court is at a better position to handle the demographics of West Bengal and law and order differs from state to state, so two states cannot be compared under similar situations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the state has decided to ban the controversial movie 'The Kerala Story'. "This (ban on movie) is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state," said Mamata.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumda, however, criticised the Mamata government’s decision and claimed Mamata Banerjee wants to “close her eyes to the reality”.

Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu have also cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.

