'Three-time MLA, OBC leader': All about Mohan Yadav, the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Yadav, a three-term MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin constituency, is known for his low-key persona and strong grassroots connection. This decision follows the BJP's resounding victory in the recently concluded assembly elections, where the party secured 166 seats. He won by a margin of 12,941 votes.

Representing the Ujjain Dakshin constituency in the Ujjain district, Mohan Yadav has emerged as a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics. Having first become an MLA in 2013 from the same constituency, he continued to win in the subsequent assembly elections of 2018 and 2023. Additionally, Mohan Yadav serves as a cabinet minister in the government led by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Mohan Yadav is the son of Poonamchand Yadav. His educational journey is marked by several degrees, including BSc, LLB, MA, MBA, and PhD. Married to Seema Yadav, the couple has two sons and a daughter.

Known for his clean image and active involvement in state wrestling associations, Mohan Yadav has played a significant role in the higher education sector as the Higher Education Minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government. He is also known as a businessman.

The appointment of Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister is seen as a strategic move by the BJP to appeal to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, which constitutes a significant portion of the electorate in Madhya Pradesh. With his OBC background, the party aims to strengthen its connect with this demographic, leveraging Yadav's clean image and the backing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In the recent 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, Mohan Yadav cemented his hold on the Ujjain South constituency, securing a resounding victory for a third consecutive term. He garnered 95,699 votes, defeating his nearest competitor, Congress candidate Chetan Premnarayan Yadav, by a comfortable margin of 12,941 votes.

The election of Dr. Mohan Yadav as Chief Minister was accompanied by the choice of Jagdish Devda from Mandsaur and Rajendra Shukla from Rewa as Deputy Chief Ministers. Further, Narendra Singh Tomar, the former Union Agriculture Minister, has been elected as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

