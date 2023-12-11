Vivek Ramaswamy's 'loo break' telecast to 2.3 million listeners; Elon Musk says, 'Hope you feel better now'

United States Presidential elections hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy unwittingly became a trending topic online after his public bathroom break during Elon Musk's online event was unexpectedly broadcast to the 2.3 million listeners.
Ramaswamy, who was participating in a discussion on the future of technology, was caught off guard when the sound of his toilet flushing became audible through the live stream.
The incident occurred while Musk was discussing the possibility of reinstating Alex Jones, founder of the controversial website Infowars, back onto his social media platform.
As the conversation heated up, Ramaswamy interjected with the words, "Gentlemen, I have to go." Moments later, the unmistakable sound of trickling water could be heard in the background, confirming his departure for the restroom.
Jones pointed out the noises, and Mario Nawful instantly alerted Ramaswamy that the noise was coming from his phone. "Somebody’s got their phone in the bathroom," Jones said. "Vivek, that’s your phone. But I am not able to mute you," Nawfol said.
Vivek Ramaswamy returned to the discussion shortly after. Recognising the awkward incident, he promptly apologised for his abrupt exit. "I hope you feel better now," Musk said, in jest. "I feel great," Ramaswamy said in reply.
Musk later responded to the post with the audio sample, stating he was rolling on the floor laughing. “I’m literally rofl rn,” Musk wrote.
The awkward moment, while initially met with stunned silence, quickly sparked a flurry of online reactions.
"That was pretty damn funny," one user wrote. "This will live on. Handled like pros," another user wrote. "What a time to be alive haha," a third user wrote. “Vivek is literally draining the swamp,” a fourth user commented. Another one wrote, “ Is he the first candidate we've heard pee?”
"I originally thought he was peeing standing up but I’m wrong. Sounds like he pees sitting down. We need a leader who is strong and “stands up” to fight when he needs to," a user wrote.
