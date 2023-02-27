Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland Election Exit Poll Results 2023: When and where to watch live streaming of poll results

Election results 2023: Voting for assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland is going on in full swing. The polling will end by 4 pm on Monday. Last month, the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of assembly elections for Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The term of all three state assemblies will be ending in March on different dates. The result will be announced on the same day. On February 16, the election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held.

The Election Commission of India said that the poll results of Meghalaya and Tripura will be declared on March 2, while the results for Tripura will be out on March 4.

Meghalaya, Nagaland Tripura Elections

Tripura, which has a BJP government, voted for the new state assembly government on 16 February and a total of 24.66 lakh voters out of the total 28.14 lakhs cast their votes. The voting was done in a single phase for all 60 seats.

Nagaland

Nagaland, which is currently led by a coalition of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP, is seeing three parties contest for 60 assembly seats.

The BJP won 12 of the state's 60 seats in 2018. It is jointly contesting with the NDPP. Under the seat-sharing agreement, the NDPP is contesting 40 seats and the BJP on 20 seats.

The Congress, which was in power till 2003, does not have any members in the current House. It has fielded 23 candidates this year.

Meghalaya

Meghalaya, which is led by the National People’s Party (NPP), will see 369 candidates fighting for the assembly seats. The ruling National People's Party is fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

Exit poll results

The Election Commission has banned exit polls in Meghalaya from 7 am on Friday to 7 pm on Monday.

After 7 pm today, the results of the major exit poll conducted by different organisations for Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya assembly elections 2023 will be announced. P-MARQ, ETG, BARC, MATRIZE, Jan Ki Baat, Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, TV9, and C-Voter are expected to announce their exit poll results after 7 pm.

Elections Results: Live Streaming and more

Those interested in finding out about the results and exit polls of the Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya can follow the official website of the Election Commission of India. The live streaming of Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya Assembly Election Exit Poll Results 2023 will be available to view on different news channels, including on YouTube and other social media platforms.